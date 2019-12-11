IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13): The gang is back (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan) but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
• “Richard Jewell” (R): Clint Eastwood directs this feature based on true events about American security guard Richard Jewell who saved thousands of lives from a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but was vilified by the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. WIth Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm, Kathy Bates, and Olivia Wilde.
• “Bombshell” (R): Based on the real scandal, a group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. WIth Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and many more.
• “Black Christmas” (PG-13): A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy.
• “Uncut Gems” (R): A charismatic New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) is always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, he must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and adversaries in his relentless pursuit.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” (R): Director Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature film is a sprawling piece of nostalgia, violence, and movie references that takes place in L.A. in 1969 as a faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.
• “It Chapter Two” (R): Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call from one of their own brings them back to confront their biggest fears once and for all. With Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader.
• “Hustlers” (R): A crew of savvy former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article and starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B and Lizzo.
• “Before You Know It” (2019): A pair of sisters find out that the mother they thought was dead is alive and starring on a soap opera.With Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Mike Colter and Alec Baldwin.
