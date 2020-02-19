IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Call of the Wild” (PG): A dog’s blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaska during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. With Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan and Dan Stevens.
• “Brahms: The Boy II” (PG-13): After a young family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.
• “Emma” (PG): This Jane Austen’s comedy set in 1800s England stars a well meaning, but selfish, young woman (Anya Taylor-Joy) on her journey through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find love. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “JoJo Rabbit” (PG-13): A lonely young boy in Hitler’s army finds his world view turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic during WWII. With Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson and Sam Rockwell.
• “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” (PG): Oscar winner Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers and Matthew Rhys plays a jaded magazine writer assigned to do a profile of America’s most beloved neighbor in this film based on the true story of their real-life friendship.
• “21 Bridges” (R): An embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive conspiracy that links his fellow police officers to a criminal empire. Also starring J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller and Taylor Kitsch.
• “Midway” (PG-13): The Battle of Midway is told through the lives of the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Starring Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid, Mandy Moore, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Ed Skrein and Nick Jonas.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News That Sounds Like a Joke: If you’ve always thought those nail clippers in your kitchen drawer were a harmless tool, think again. Kathleen Ayala, 30, has been charged with murder in Cumberland County, New Jersey, following an altercation with her husband on Jan. 12, the Associated Press reported. Authorities said Ayala, of Millville, and 35-year-old Axel Torres got into an argument in their home that became physical, and Torres left the premises. Ayala chased after him and stabbed him numerous times with the nail file tool on the clippers, causing wounds to his feet, hands, shoulders and left leg. When police arrived, they found Torres unresponsive and transported him to the hospital, where he died the next morning.
