• “Birds of Prey” (R): After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins heroes Black Canary and Huntress – along with detective Renee Montoya – to save a young girl from one of Gotham’s most ruthless crime lords. Starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor.
• “The Lodge” (R): A soon-to-be stepmom is snowed in with her fiancé’s two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, some strange and frightening events take place. (limited release)
• “Playing with Fire” (PG): A crew of rugged firefighters (John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo,) meet their match after they rescue three rambunctious kids from a wildfire.
• “Doctor Sleep” (R): Years following the events of “The Shining,” a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar extrasensory gifts as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. With Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson.
• “Last Christmas” (PG-13): A young woman (Emilia Clarke) who has been made a bundle of bad decisions accepts a job as a department store elf during the holidays. When she meets a man (Henry Golding) while on the job, her life takes a new turn.
• “The Good Liar” (R): Career con artist Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren) online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into a treacherous tightrope walk act.
• “Arctic Dogs” (PG): A crafty fox discovers a devious plan to drill beneath the Arctic surface to unleash enough gas to melt all the ice in this animated feature with the voice talents of Anjelica Huston, James Franco, Jeremy Renner and Alec Baldwin.
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? Joe Rwamirama, 48, of Kampala, Uganda, has an unusually practical superpower: “He is known all over the city as the man who can kill mosquitoes with his farts,” local barber James Yoweri told The Sun. Rwamirama said no one in his home village has ever contracted malaria because his gaseous ejections knock out insects over a 6-mile radius. “He is respectful of people around him and will only fart when there are mosquitoes around,” Yoweri continued. Rwamirama hopes to market his gas and claims that insect repellant companies have been looking into its chemical secrets, but The Sun couldn’t verify those claims.
