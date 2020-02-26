IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Invisible Man” (R): When a woman’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, the woman (Elisabeth Moss) works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
• “Wendy” (PG-13): Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up. (limited release)
• “The Ride” (PG-13): A BMX champion overcomes an abusive childhood through the love and life lessons of his interracial foster family. With Shane Graham, Ludacris, and Sasha Alexander. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Frozen II” (PG): Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven are back as they travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest in an enchanted land to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff return to voice the cast.
• “Knives Out” (PG-13): Director Rian Johnson leads an all-star cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer in this who-done-it as a detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.
LIST-MANIA
Most-valuable NBA teams
Based on research, Forbes has announced its annual list of the most-valuable NBA franchises (in billions).
1. New York Knicks - $4.6B
2. Los Angeles Lakers - $4.4B
3. Golden State Warriors - $4.3B
4. Chicago Bulls - $3.2B
5. Boston Celtics - $3.1B
6. Los Angeles Clippers - $2.6B
7. Brooklyn Nets - $2.5B
8. Houston Rockets - $2.5B
9. Dallas Mavericks - $2.4B
10. Toronto Raptors - $2.1B
22. Indiana Pacers - $1.5B
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Unclear on the Concept: United Press International reported that an unnamed man in Orlando, Florida, got a little mixed up as he tried to fill his boat’s gas tank before a fishing trip on Jan. 27. Rather than putting the gas nozzle into the fuel tank, the man inserted it into a fishing pole holder and pumped 30 gallons of gas directly into the cockpit. Orange County Fire Rescue was called to the 7-Eleven, and a hazmat team siphoned most of the errant gas from the boat before the fisherman filled up the actual tank and went on his way.
