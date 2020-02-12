IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG): Sonic and his new best friend Tom team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination in this live-action adaptation of the video game.
• “Fantasy Island” (PG-13): This horror adaptation of the popular ‘70s TV show about a magical island resort stars Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Michael Peña and Charlotte McKinney.
• “The Photograph” (PG-13): The estranged daughter of a famous photographer falls in love with the journalist assigned to cover her late mother’s death.
• “Downhill” (R): Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell) begin to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Ford v Ferrari” (PG-13): American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
LIST-MANIA
The Highest-Paid Athletes Of The Decade
Forbes’ ranking of top-earning athletes looks at salaries, bonuses, endorsements, appearance fees and licensing income.
1. Floyd Mayweather (boxer): $915M
2. Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): $800M
3. Lionel Messi (soccer): $750M
4. LeBron James (basketball): $680M
5. Roger Federer (tennis): $640M
6. Tiger Woods (golf): $615M
7. Phil Mickelson (golf): $480M
8. Manny Pacquiao (boxer): $435M
9. Kevin Durant (basketball): $425M
10. Lewis Hamilton (F1 racer): $400M
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Overreaction: Gregory Seipel, 47, of Ludlow Falls, Ohio, was arrested on Jan. 30 after being accused of attacking a man with a knife during an argument over bacon. The unnamed victim told officers he had made bacon that morning for breakfast, and Seipel took issue with the amount he had eaten. The argument escalated until Seipel allegedly grabbed the victim by the back of the head and held a razor blade to his neck, cutting him. Seipel was charged with felonious assault and was held on $50,000 bond.
