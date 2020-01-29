IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Gretel & Hansel” (PG-13): A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
• “The Rhythm Section” (R): Blake Lively stars as a woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When she discovers that it was no accident, she seeks revenge on those responsible and to find her own redemption. Also starring Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Parasite” (R): All unemployed, the Kim family take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident.
• “Terminator: Dark Fate” (R): More than two decades after Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed history, and re-wrote the fate of the human race, she must fight alongside a hybrid cyborg human to protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the futre. Starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
• “Harriet” (PG-13): The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes is told – in which her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
• “Motherless Brooklyn” (R): Edward Norton directs himself in this film set against the backdrop of 1950s New York in which a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome works to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. With Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Mann, Alec Baldwin and Bobby Cannavale.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
People With Issues: Police in Wichita Falls, Texas, say they responded to a report on Jan. 5 that Christopher Ragsdale choked and headbutted his unnamed girlfriend after she complained about his odorous gas. “She told Christopher that his fart smelled horrible and he got mad and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground,” the Associated Press quoted the arrest affidavit. The altercation took place at a friend’s house, and that friend called police. Ragsdale was held on $10,000.
