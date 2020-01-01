IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Grudge” (R): After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a detective attempts to investigate the mysterious case, only to discover that the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost. Now targeted by the demonic spirits, the detective must do anything to protect herself and her family from harm. Starring John Cho, Betty Gilpin and Andrea Riseborough.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Primal” (R): A big-game hunter (Nicolas Cage) for zoos heads back to the U.S. on a freighter with a fresh haul of exotic and deadly animals from the Amazon. But when a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. escapes custody, he releases the captive animals, throwing the ship into chaos.
LIST-MANIA
Google has released its list of top searches for 2019. Here are some of the top results in the U.S.
Top Athletes
1. Antonio Brown
2. Bryce Harper
3. David Ortiz
4. Andrew Luck
5. Myles Garrett
6. Megan Rapinoe
7. Russell Westbrook
8. Zion Williamson
9. Melvin Gordon
10. Alex Morgan
WHAT TO WATCH
• TODAY: As a new season of “Doctor Who” begins, intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces. MI6 turns to the only people who can help — The Doctor and friends. (8 p.m., BBC America).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Fine Points of the Law: After losing in district court, convicted killer Benjamin Schreiber took an unusual claim to the Iowa Court of Appeals, but was shut down again on Nov. 6. Schreiber, 66, was sentenced to a life term in 1997, but in March 2015, he suffered a medical emergency in his prison cell that caused doctors to have to restart his heart five times. Schreiber thus claimed he had briefly “died,” and therefore he had served out his life sentence and should be released. The district judge didn’t buy it, though, saying the filing proved he was still alive, and the appeals court agreed, saying, “Schreiber is either alive, in which case he must remain in prison, or he is dead, in which case this appeal is moot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.