IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “1917” (R): Two young British privates during World War I are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Directed by Sam Mendes (“American Beauty,” “Skyfall”).
• “Like a Boss” (R): Two friends (Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish) with very different ideals build a beauty company from the ground up, only to find themselves in over their heads financially and considering a big buyout.
• “Underwater” (PG-13): A crew of underwater researchers (including Kristen Stewart) must work to escape their subterranean laboratory after an earthquake causes irreparable damage. But the crew has more than the ocean to fear when they realize they are not alone.
• “Just Mercy" (PG-13): A young civil rights defense attorney (Michael B. Jordan) works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner (Jamie Foxx) with the odds – and the system – stacked against them.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Joker” (R): Director Todd Phillips’ explores the origin of the iconic villain (played by Joaquin Phoenix) in this gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by a fractured society who aspires to be a stand-up comic at night but finds the joke always seems to be on him.
• “The Lighthouse” (R): Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson) try to maintain their sanity as they endure irritating idiosyncrasies, bottled-up resentment, and burgeoning hatred while living together on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! Over the past five years, 12 separate bundles of cash, totaling nearly $45,000, have turned up on sidewalks in the quiet, beachside English village of Blackhall Colliery, posing a mystery for local Detective Constable John Forster. “These bundles are always ... discovered by random members of the public who have handed them in,” Forster said, although he did admit he suspects some bundles have not been handed over. Officials have no evidence of a crime related to the bundles, usually containing about 2,000 pounds apiece. After a period of time, if no one claims them, the folks who discovered the bundles will get to keep them.
