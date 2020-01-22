IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Gentlemen” (R): A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires in this Guy Ritchie-directed return to form with a star-laden cast including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding and Hugh Grant.
• “The Turning” (PG-13): At a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside a newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans. She soon discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets. With Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Addams Family” (PG): The first family of Halloween returns in their first animated adventure with a voice cast including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Bette Midler and Snoop Dogg.
• “Zombieland: Double Tap” (R): Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. With Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson.
• “Black and Blue” (R): A rookie cop in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she inadvertently captures video of other police committing murder. Starring Naomie Harris, Mike Colter, Tyrese Gibson and Frank Grillo.
• “Pain & Glory” (R): A film director (Antonio Banderas) reflects on the choices he’s made in life as past and present come crashing down around him. Also starring Penelope Cruz. (limited release)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
True Love: Kelly McGraw, 37, of Portsmouth, England, and her husband, James, 40, have enjoyed playing pranks on each other throughout their 24-year marriage. But before Christmas, as James was plotting a way to get back at Kelly for a “dodgy” haircut she’d given him, he came up with a gloriously permanent idea: He had his thigh tattooed with a less-than-flattering photo of Kelly, asleep on a plane with her mouth gaping open, as James mocked her behind her head. “I’m one up at the moment,” James told the Sun, “but I’m also scared because I don’t know what she’s now planning.” Kelly was unforgiving: “I was horrified. I couldn’t believe it. ... We do mess about anyway, but this is on another level. ... He needs to watch his back.”
