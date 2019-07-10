IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Crawl” (R): A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a massive hurricane in her Florida hometown, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against displaced alligators.
• “Stuber” (R): When a mild-mannered Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a cop (Dave Bautista) hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into an unexpected adventure where he desperately tries to hold onto his life and his five-star rating.
• “The Farewell” (PG): A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Little” (PG-13): A woman (Regina Hall) gets the chance to relive the carefree life of her younger self (Marsai Martin) when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.
• “Pet Sematary” (R): The Stephen King novel about a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods is again re-imagined in this creepy thriller starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow.
• “After” (PG-13): A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret as the two embark on a rocky relationship.
WHAT TO WATCH
THURSDAY: When the fantasy-adventure series “The Outpost” returns for Season 2, Talon summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood. (9 p.m., The CW).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Holy Action Hero! Bill Gibson of Burtonsville, Maryland, drives an iconic vehicle: a custom-built 1966 replica of the Batmobile, complete with rocket launchers, jet flames and a bat phone, worth $175,000. So he wasn’t about to stand by and let a criminal escape on May 15, when a hit-and-run driver smashed into his prized car on Route 28 in Silver Spring. “I don’t know what the guy was thinking,” Gibson told Fox5. “He must have been going about 60 ... and just slammed into the right rear corner.” When the driver failed to pull over, Gibson dialed 911 and gave chase, eventually pulling into a church parking lot, where the driver agreed to give Gibson his insurance information without getting the police involved. Gibson estimates repairs will cost around $7,000.
