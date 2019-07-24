IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” (R): Director Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature film is a sprawling piece of nostalgia, violence, and movie references that takes place in L.A. in 1969 as a faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Hellboy” (R): The half-demon hero Hellboy returns in this reboot starring David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) as he battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge for a past betrayal. Also with Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane.
• “Alita: Battle Angel” (PG-13): A deactivated female cyborg is revived in a future world, but cannot remember anything of the young woman she used to be. As corrupt forces close in, she discovers she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control.
• “Missing Link” (PG): Charismatic explorer Sir Lionel Frost travels to the Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of man’s primitive ancestry. Upon discovery, Mr. Link convinces Frost to help him find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. With the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana.
LIST-MANIA
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with teams from the four major sports, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, National Football League, and National Basketball Association:
1. New York City (9 teams)
2. Los Angeles (8 teams)
3. San Francisco Bay Area (6 teams)
4. Chicago, Illinois (5 teams)
5. Philadelphia (4 teams)
6. Dallas-Fort Worth (4 teams)
7. Washington, D.C. (4 teams)
8. Boston (4 teams)
9. Detroit (4 teams)
10. Phoenix (4 teams)
11. Minneapolis-Saint Paul (4 teams)
12. Miami (4 teams)
13. Denver, Colorado (4 teams)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: Health Canada has issued a seemingly obvious warning to consumers of Venus Simply3 razors: They pose a potential cutting hazard. CTV News reported that the four-packs, sold at Walmart, have been recalled because “the blades ... can become misaligned ... and pose a higher risk of cuts during use.” No one in Canada has reported being cut.
