• Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13): Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star as loyal agent Luke Hobbs and lawless outcast Deckard Shaw as they form an unlikely alliance when a genetically-enhanced anarchist gains control of an insidious bio-threat that threatens the future of humanity.
• “Luce” (R): A married couple is forced to reckon with their idealized image of their adopted son after an alarming discovery by a high school teacher threatens his status as an all-star student. Starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer and Tim Roth (limited release)
• “Long Shot” (R): When Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), he charms her. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly.
• “UglyDolls” (PG): An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most. The voice cast includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe and Blake Shelton.
• “The Intruder” (PG-13): A young married couple (Michael Ealy, Meagan Good) buy a beautiful house on several acres of land only to find out that the man they bought it from (Dennis Quaid) refuses to let go of the property.
• “El Chicano” (R): A pair of twin brothers from East L.A. choose to live their lives differently and end up on opposite sides of the law.
By Chuck Sheppard
Alabama Is the New Florida: The Limestone County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Mickey Paulk, 35, after executing a search warrant at an Athens apartment where he was believed to be living on June 17. While Paulk was not at the apartment at the time, officers did find meth, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and body armor, along with DeezNutz, Paulk’s “attack squirrel,” in a cage in the apartment. Sheriff’s deputy Stephen Young told The News Courier officers were told Paulk feeds the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive, which Paulk denied in a Facebook video. Officers released the squirrel into the wild, but Paulk (still on the run) later told news outlets he went back to the apartment and whistled, and DeezNutz returned to him. A GoFundMe page established to help Paulk pay his legal fees includes a post saying the squirrel has been “safely gotten ... out of Alabama and it is being boarded until his owner’s legal issues can be settled.” The Limestone sheriff’s office took to Twitter to warn locals to be wary of Paulk: “Mickey Paulk is a fleeing felon with felony warrants unrelated to his squirrel.”
