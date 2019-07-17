IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Lion King” (PG): In this computer-generated remake of the 1994 animated classic, a young lion prince flees his family and kingdom out of guilt and shame after the murder of his father, only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. The voice cast includes Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and the OG Mufasa, James Earl Jones.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Breakthrough” (PG): When her 14-year-old son drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to come back from the brink of death and be healed. Starring Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas and Mike Coulter.
• “Shazam!” (PG-13): A bit of magic courtesy of an ancient wizard brings out the superhero in 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson when he shouts that one special word.
• “Teen Spirit” (PG-13): Elle Fanning stars as a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing by entering a local competition.
LIST-MANIA
Most overpaid actors
These were the most overpaid actors in Hollywood in 2018, as ranked by box office revenue divided by the actor’s estimated pay, according to Statista.com
1. Matthew McConaughey
2. Christian Bale
3. Matt Damon
4. Melissa McCarthy
5. Reese Witherspoon
6. Jennifer Lawrence
7. Charlize Theron
8. Tom Cruise
9. Tom Hanks
10. Ben Affleck
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Yikes! In Caddo Parish, Louisiana, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on June 10 about an alligator in the middle of Highway 1. As they waited for wildlife removal experts to arrive, the gator, which was about 8 feet long, bit off a section of bumper on one of the patrol cars, WBRZ reported, and moved into the grass with a rectangular piece of the car’s front grill. It dropped its prize and escaped before the animal handlers got there.
