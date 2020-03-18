NOW OUT ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13): The gang is back (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan) but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
• “Richard Jewell” (R): Clint Eastwood directs this feature based on true events about American security guard Richard Jewell who saved thousands of lives from a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but was vilified by the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. WIth Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm, Kathy Bates, and Olivia Wilde.
• “Black Christmas” (PG-13): A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy.
LIST-MANIA
Top selling albums of all-time
The Recording Industry Association of America recently released their updated list of the all-time best-selling recordings in the U.S. The new figures include streaming statistics. According to the RIAA’s rules, 1,500 streams of an album or 10 song downloads are equal to one album sale.
1. “Their Greatest Hits,” Eagles (38M)
2. “Thriller,” Michael Jackson (33M)
3. “Hotel California,” Eagles (26M)
4. “The Beatles,” The Beatles (24M)
5. “Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II,” Billy Joel (23M)
6. “IV,” Led Zeppelin (23M)
7. “The Wall,” Pink Floyd (23M)
8. “Back in Black,” AC/DC (22M)
9. “Double Live,” Garth Brooks (21M)
10. “Cracked Rear View,” Hootie & the Blowfish (21M)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: Giovanni Palmiero, 101, has been living in the United Kingdom since 1966, so logically, he applied to remain there after Brexit. Alarmingly, the Home Office demanded that Palmiero’s parents confirm his identity and accompany him to an office in north London to make his application. Dimitri Scarlato, a volunteer helping Palmiero, immediately realized the computer had read his birth year as 2019 instead of 1919. “I phoned the Home Office and it took two calls and a half an hour for them to understand,” Scarlato told The Guardian. Palmiero has been married to his 92-year-old wife, Lucia, for 75 years. They will be able to remain in the U.K.
