IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Bloodshot” (PG-13): Vin Diesel stars as an elite soldier killed in battle is brought back to life by an advanced technology that gives him super human strength and fast healing, but the company that repaired his body may have sway over his mind and memories, too.
• “The Hunt” (R): The delayed and criticized film about a group of conservative elites that gather to hunt humans for sport sees the light of day. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted knows the game better than they do. With Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.
• “I Still Believe” (PG): The true-life story of Christian music star is told along his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Starring K.J. Apa, Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise and Shania Twain.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Charlie’s Angels” (PG-13): Elizabeth Banks directs this second reboot of the popular 1970’s show starring three female private detectives, this time with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and newcomber Ella Balinska.
• “Bombshell” (R): Based on the real scandal, a group of women decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. WIth Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and John Lithgow.
• “Uncut Gems” (R): A charismatic New York City jeweler (Adam Sandler) is always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, he must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and adversaries in his relentless pursuit.
• “Spies in Disguise” (PG): When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to help him save the world in this animated adventure with the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is a little safer these days, thanks to the efforts of Night Watch, a helpful vigilante dressed in all black, with his face partially covered and wearing reflective goggles “I’m not looking to be a Batman and go around beating up criminals,” he told a reporter. Instead, he’s an anonymous superhero who’s been patrolling the nighttime streets for about a month, hauling around a bag filled with food, clothing and toiletries for those in need. “There is no prerequisite for being a good person,” Night Watch said. On that night, he helped out about a dozen homeless people in the community. “It’s just nice that people aren’t totally freaked out,” he said. “Now they know who I am and that I’m trying to help.”
