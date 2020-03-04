IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Onward” (2020): Pixar Studios welcomes us to a suburban fantasy world, where two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. With the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and John Ratzenberger.
• “The Way Back” (R): A former high school basketball phenom (Ben Affleck) now struggling with alcoholism that has cost him his marriage and a promising future is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the hard-luck team begins to win, he may have found a reason to confront his old demons.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Queen & Slim” (R): A black couple’s first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over. The situation escalates with tragic results as the man kills the officer in self-defense, forcing the couple to go on the run as a video of the incident goes viral.
• “Dark Waters” (PG-13): Inspired by a true story, a tenacious corporate defense attorney (Mark Ruffalo) takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of deadly pollution.
• “Playmobil: The Movie” (PG: When her younger brother disappears into the colourful and animated world of Playmobil, a girl is forced to abandon her organized and structured life to rescue him In this film inspired by the toys. With the voices of Daniel Radcliffe, Adam Lambert, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jim Gaffigan.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Matthew Davies, 47, of Dunfermline, Scotland, pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to assault and robbery in the case of a bumbling Bank of Scotland holdup in September, the Daily Record reported. On that day, Davies charged into the bank with a meat cleaver in hand and a pillowcase over his head. Unfortunately, he had neglected to cut eyeholes in the pillowcase and therefore couldn’t see — so he had to take it off. Undeterred, Davies used the cleaver to batter a glass partition on the counter and eventually took off with almost 2,000 pounds, casually wandering toward home, even stopping to pet a dog along the way. One brave customer of the bank followed Davies to his home and alerted police; there they found cash and the pillowcase, along with a stun gun.
