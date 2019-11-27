IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Knives Out” (PG-13): Director Rian Johnson leads an all-star cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer in this whodunnit as a detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.
• “Queen & Slim” (R): A black couple’s first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over. The situation escalates with tragic results as the man kills the officer in self-defense, forcing the couple to go on the run as a video of the incident goes viral.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (PG-13): A mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family in this Richard Linklater (“Dazed and Confused”) film starring Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer and Kristen Wiig.
• “Angel Has Fallen” (R): Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for the attempted assassination of the President (Morgan Freeman) and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to clear his name and uncover the real terrorist threat.
• “Don’t Let Go” (R): Detective Jack Radcliff (David Oyelowo) gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece, Ashley (Storm Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen.
WHAT TO WATCH
TODAY: “A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” is two hours stuffed with some of the best holiday-themed bits from the venerable sketch show. But we’ll give no thanks if it doesn’t include Adam Sandler singing about his love of turkey. (9 p.m., NBC).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! Open your wallet: If you have enough scratch, you can buy a customized pair of Nike Air Max 97s dubbed “Jesus Shoes” from a Brooklyn, New York, company called MSCHF. Introduced online Oct. 8, the shoes have 60ccs of holy water from the Jordan River injected into the soles “so you can literally walk on water,” noted Cosmopolitan, a crucifix in the laces, red insoles harkening to Vatican traditions, and a Matthew 14:25 inscription. They are also scented with frankincense and sport a godly white and light blue colorway. The Jesus Shoes originally sold for $1,425, but are now fetching anywhere from $2,000 to upwards of $11,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.