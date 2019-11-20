IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Frozen II” (PG): Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven are back as they travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest in an enchanted land to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff return to voice the cast.
• “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” (PG): Oscar winner Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers and Matthew Rhys plays a jaded magazine writer assigned to do a profile of America’s most beloved neighbor in this film based on the true story of their real-life friendship.
• “21 Bridges” (R): An embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman) is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive conspiracy that links his fellow police officers to a criminal empire. Also starring J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller and Taylor Kitsch.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (PG): A teenage explorer leads a ragtag group of new high school friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.
• “Blinded by the Light” (PG-13): In 1987 during the grim and stuffy days of Thatcher’s Britain, a Pakistani teenager learns to live life, understand his strict, traditional family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.
WHAT TO WATCH
TODAY: Why should Thanksgiving in “Riverdale” be free of angst? Archie’s plan to host a peaceful dinner at the community center quickly gets derailed when some unexpected guests arrive. Meanwhile, Jughead and Betty are stranded at Stonewall Prep by an ice storm. (8 p.m., The CW).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sweet Revenge: During the summer of 2018, someone robbed 61-year-old Akio Hatori of Tokyo, Japan, of his bicycle saddle. He was so angered by the theft, he told police, that he decided to become a serial thief himself — until he was caught on surveillance video on Aug. 29 and later arrested. Police searching his home said they found 159 bicycle seats. “I started stealing out of revenge,” Hatori told police, according to Kyoto News. “I wanted others to know the feeling.”
