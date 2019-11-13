IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Charlie’s Angels” (PG-13): Elizabeth Banks directs this second reboot of the popular 1970’s show starring three female private detectives, this time with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and newcomber Ella Balinska.
• “Ford v Ferrari” (PG-13): American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
• “The Good Liar” (R): Career con man Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) sets his sights on his latest mark: recently widowed and wealthy Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren). But as the two draw closer, what should have been another simple swindle takes on the ultimate stakes.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Good Boys” (R): Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey of bad decisions while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by cops and teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited kissing party.
• “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (PG-13): Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the hunting ground of deadly sharks as they become trapped in a claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.
• “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (PG-13): A young man with Down Syndrome runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. He meets up with a grieving outlaw and a kindhearted caseworker who agree to join him on his adventure.
• “Brian Banks” (PG-13): A highly-touted football player’s dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name within an unjust system.
• “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (PG:) The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level in this animated sequel with the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader.
• “The Farewell” (PG): A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Weird Science: A day of fishing on Lake Champlain became more memorable than most when Debbie Geddes of Plattsburgh, New York, reeled in a trout worthy of a social media storm: It had two mouths. Geddes and her husband were fishing in mid-August when the unusual catch took the bait, WPTZ reported. Geddes’ co-worker Adam Facteau posted pictures to Facebook and said he’s heard many theories about what caused the fish’s deformity — including that it’s an offspring of the lake’s famed monster, Champy. Geddes threw the trout back after snapping some photos.
