IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Doctor Sleep” (R): Years following the events of “The Shining,” a now-adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar extrasensory gifts as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knot who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. With Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kyliegh Curran.
• “Last Christmas” (PG-13): A young woman (Emilia Clarke) who has been made a bundle of bad decisions accepts a job as a department store elf during the holidays. When she meets a man (Henry Golding) while on the job, her life takes a new turn.
• “Midway” (PG-13): The Battle of Midway is told through the lives of the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Starring Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Dennis Quaid, Mandy Moore, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Ed Skrein and Nick Jonas.
• “Playing with Fire” (PG): A crew of rugged firefighters (John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo,) meet their match after they rescue three rambunctious kids from a wildfire.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13): Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star as loyal agent Luke Hobbs and lawless outcast Deckard Shaw as they form an unlikely alliance when a genetically-enhanced anarchist gains control of an insidious bio-threat that threatens the world.
• “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13): A young girl with horrible secrets turns her tortured life into a series of scary stories. Written in a book that has transcended time, these stories become all too real for a group of teens who discover her terrifying writings.
• “The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG): Through his bond with his owner (Milo Ventimiglia), a golden retriever (voiced by Kevin Costner) learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life.
• “The Kitchen (R): The wives (Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish) of three New York mobsters in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen prove unexpectedly adept at running their husbands’ rackets after they’re sent to prison by the FBI.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Continuing Crisis: The SC-Club, a nightclub in Nantes, France, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a new attraction — robot pole dancers. The bots will wear high heels and sport a CCTV camera for a head, along with mannequin parts overlaid on their robot bodies, reported Sky News. The camera/head is designed to “play with the notion of voyeurism,” designer Giles Walker explained. Club owner Laurent Roue assured patrons the robots won’t replace his 10 human dancers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.