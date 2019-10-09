IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Gemini Man” (PG-13): Will Smith stars as both an assassin looking to get out and a mysterious killer clone that can predict his every move. Upon discovering this fact, Smith’s character sets out to find why he’s being targeted and who the creator is.
• “The Addams Family” (PG): The first family of Halloween returns in their first animated adventure with a voice cast including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Bette Midler and Snoop Dogg.
• “Jexi” (2019): A man (Adam Devine) addicted to his smartphone gets an upgrade that includes an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. Just as his life begins to improve, the artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to ruin his chances of finding success.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Midsommar” (R): A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown’s fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.
• “Toy Story 4” (G): When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. With Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack and new player Keanu Reeves.
• “Annabelle Comes Home” (R): A husband and wife team of paranormal investigators lock up a possessed doll in an artifacts room in their house. When the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes a night of terror for the couple’s young daughter and her friends. Staring Vera Farmiga, Mckenna Grace, and Patrick Wilson.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Inexplicable: Jacob Pina, 20, of Westport, Massachusetts, can’t explain his physical oddity, but that’s not stopping him from firmly grasping his 15 minutes of fame. Pina, recently dubbed “Thumb Boy,” unveiled his unusually long (5 inches) right thumb on the TikTok app on Aug. 24, reported Metro News. “There’s no reason it’s so big just an anomaly,” Pina posted. “I feel great about it. It’s always great to be different and embrace your own essence.” Pina has gained 145,000 followers on the app — and he’s never lost a thumb war.
