IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Countdown” (PG-13): When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.
• “Black and Blue” (R): A rookie cop in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she inadvertently captures video of other police committing murder. Starring Naomie Harris, Mike Colter, Tyrese Gibson and Frank Grillo.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Lion King” (PG): In this computer-generated remake of the 1994 animated classic, a young lion prince flees his family and kingdom out of guilt and shame after the murder of his father, only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. The voice cast includes Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and James Earl Jones.
LIST-MANIA
Highest-paid actors worldwide
Wrestler-turned-action-star Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes’ 2019 list which ran from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019.
1. Dwayne Johnson - $89.4 million
2. Chris Hemsworth - $76.4 million
3. Robert Downey Jr. - $66 million.
4. Akshay Kumar - $65 million
5. Jackie Chan - $58 million
6. Bradley Cooper - $57 million
6. Adam Sandler - $57 million
8. Chris Evans - $43.5 million
9. Paul Rudd - $41 million
10. Will Smith - $35 million
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Gary Lambe, 54, made the job of the Toronto (Canada) Police Service easier on Aug. 23 when he allegedly made a photocopy of his face during a break-in at a commercial property there. Police said the suspect “ate some food items” and created the picture of his face — which he left behind. Fox News reported that police eventually arrested Lambe, who was already in custody for an unrelated incident, and charged him with breaking and entering and failing to comply with probation.
