IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Zombieland: Double Tap” (R): Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. With Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson.
• “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (PG): Maleficent and her goddaughter, Aurora, begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play. Starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Crawl” (R): A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a massive hurricane in her Florida hometown, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against invading alligators.
• “Stuber” (R): When a mild-mannered Uber driver (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a cop (Dave Bautista) hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into an unexpected adventure where he desperately tries to hold onto his life and his five-star rating.
WHAT TO WATCH
THURSDAY: “Liberty: Mother of Exiles” is a new documentary that explores the surprising past and the culturally relevant present of the iconic Statue of Liberty, including what Lady Liberty means to people around the world. (8 p.m., HBO).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Police Report: A Texas motorcyclist with the memorable nickname “Baby Jesus” taunted Blue Mound police on Aug. 10 as they tried to pull him over. Police posted dashcam video of Jesus Sebastian Gomez doing wheelies and standing on his motorcycle while weaving in and out of traffic, eventually getting away from officers. Fox News reported that witnesses viewing the video helped identify the rider, and police issued a statement urging Gomez to turn himself in. “(Y)ou need to come speak with us regarding this incident or we can come to you. (We could have a come to ‘Baby Jesus’ meeting),” they offered. Gomez surrendered to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 4 and was charged with evading arrest.
