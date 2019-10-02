IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Joker” (R): Director Todd Phillips’ explores the origin of the iconic villain (played by Joaquin Phoenix) in this gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by a fractured society who aspires to be a stand-up comic at night but finds the joke always seems to be on him.
• “Pain & Glory” (R): A film director (Antonio Banderas) reflects on the choices he’s made in life as past and present come crashing down around him. Also starring Penelope Cruz. (limited release)
• “Lucy in the Sky” (R): Astronaut Lucy Cola (Natalie Portman) returns to Earth after a transcendent experience during a mission to space, and begins to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. With Jon Hamm and Dan Stevens. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Anna and the Apocalypse” (R): A zombie invasion threatens a sleepy town at Christmas, forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival against the undead in this horror-musical-comedy.
• “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (PG-13): Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Jon Watts returns as director with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Marisa Tomei in starring roles.
WHAT TO WATCH
• THURSDAY: The final season of “The Good Place” continues with an episode in which Eleanor, Michael, Janet and Tahani have their hands full when the new residents begin to show their true colors. (8 p.m., NBC).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Larry Adams, 61, of Daytona Beach, Florida, came out swinging late on Aug. 12, complaining that neighbors were playing their music too loudly in the parking lot of their apartment complex. Adams emerged from his apartment threatening to shoot them and brandishing nunchucks, which he then hit himself in the head with. Police officers responding to a 911 call told WOLF-Fox 35 that Adams also sprayed everyone with roach repellent, causing them to cough and their skin to burn. “We not even roaches, so why are we getting sprayed with roach spray for?” wondered neighbor Cici Sylvester. Adams, sporting a goose egg on his forehead, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
