IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Terminator: Dark Fate” (R): More than two decades after Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed history, and re-wrote the fate of the human race, she must fight alongside a hybrid cyborg human to protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the futre. Starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
• “Harriet” (PG-13): The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes is told – in which her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
• “Motherless Brooklyn” (R): Edward Norton directs himself in this film set against the backdrop of 1950s New York in which a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome works to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. With Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Mann,
• “Arctic Dogs” (PG): A crafty fox discovers a devious plan to drill beneath the Arctic surface to unleash enough gas to melt all the ice in this animated feature with the voice talents of Anjelica Huston, James Franco, Jeremy Renner and Alec Baldwin.
• “The Irishman” (R): Martin Scorsese directs this star-studded biographical crime thriller that follows Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) as he recalls his past years working for the Bufalino crime family. Now older, the WWII veteran once again reflects on his most prolific hits and, in particular, considers his involvement with his good friend Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance in 1975. (Limited release, on Netflix beginning Nov. 27)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Most Competent Criminal: Yusuke Taniguchi, 34, a shopping mall clerk in Koto City, Japan, was arrested earlier this year for using his superpower — a photographic memory — for apparent evil. According to police, Taniguchi was able to memorize more than 1,300 numbers from credit cards as people used them at his shop register, SoraNews reported. He admitted to investigators that he would remember the name, card number, expiration date and security code, then write the information down as the customer walked away, later using the accounts to make online purchases of items he would then sell. Police, who tracked him to his address by using orders for two expensive handbags, found a notebook with hundreds of accounts listed.
