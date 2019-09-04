IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “It Chapter Two” (R): Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call from one of their own brings them back to confront their biggest fears once and for all. With Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Men in Black: International” (PG-13): Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star as Agent H and Agent M, who employ high-tech weaponry to battle mischievous aliens on Earth. However, the pair also discover a major threat within their own ranks.
• “Booksmart” (R): Actress Olivia Wilde directs her first feature follows a pair of high school best friends who realize prior to graduation they should have studied less and partied more. Determined not to fall short, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.
• “MA” (R): A lonely woman (Octavia Spencer) befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.
LIST-MANIA
Least expensive NFL game day
To find the cheapest fan experience, GOBankingRates.com surveyed NFL teams and determined how much the average cost of two tickets, two hot dogs, two beers and one parking spot would be.
1. Cleveland Browns: $233
2. Buffalo Bills: $272
3. Cincinnati Bengals: $312
4. Arizona Cardinals: $319
5. New York Jets: $328
6. Kansas City Chiefs: $336.50
7. Detroit Lions: $354.50
8. Miami Dolphins: $355.50
9. Minnesota Vikings: $389
10. Baltimore Ravens: $397
15. Indianapolis Colts: $425.50
32. New England Patriots: $1,006.50
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: Michael Harrell, 54, strolled into a U.S. Bank in Cleveland on July 29 with a note demanding cash from a teller: “This is a robbery. Don’t get nobody hurt.” Unfortunately, according to WJW, he wrote the note on a document he had apparently received from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which included his full name and address. The teller, who called Harrell by his first name after seeing it on the letter, gave him $206 and summoned police, who later arrested him.
