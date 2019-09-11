IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Goldfinch” (R): A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson and Ansel Elgort.
• “Hustlers” (R): A crew of savvy former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article and starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B and Lizzo.
• “Brittany Runs a Marathon” (R): A hilarious, outgoing young woman (Jillian Bell) decides to change her hard-partying ways, chronic underemployment and toxic relationships by training for the New York City Marathon.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Aladdin” (PG): This live-action re-imagining of the animated classic from 1992 about a street urchin who finds a magic lamp (this time with Will Smith as the voice of the genie) and falls for a beautiful princess is directed by Guy Ritchie.
• “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum” (R): In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild, putting a $14 million price tag on his head and becoming the target of hit men and women everywhere. Also with Halle Berry, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne.
• “The Dead Don’t Die” (R): The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. With Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny and many, many more.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Inexplicable: Do you ever wish you hadn’t invested in a Ring doorbell? On June 22, while Wilton Thomas of North Lauderdale, Florida, was at work, his doorbell camera captured a man in a green car pull into his driveway, exit the car, remove his shirt and crouch down to relieve himself. He used the shirt to clean himself up, then left the mess behind and drove away. Thomas told WPLG he would have understood if the man had knocked and said, “Man, you know what, I had an emergency. I had nowhere to go, and this is where I had to do what I had to do.” The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.