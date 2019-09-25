IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Abominable” (PG): When a teenage encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends name him “Everest” and embark on a quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.
• “Judy” (PG-13): Renée Zellweger stars during the waning days of legendary performer Judy Garland’s career as she arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Child’s Play” (R): A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, this time with Aubrey Plaza as a single mother who gifts her son a Buddi doll (voiced by Mark Hamill), unaware of its more sinister nature.
• “Yesterday” (PG-13): Danny Boyle directs this tale of a struggling musician who awakens one day and realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles and their music. Himesh Patel and Lily James play lead roles.
• “Shaft” (R): When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father — the legendary cop John Shaft (Samuel L. Jackson) — to scour the streets of Harlem and uncover the truth.
• “Anna” (R): From director Luc Besson (“La Femme Nikita,” “Lucy”) comes the story of another beautiful woman who finds inner strength to becomes one of the world’s most dangerous assassins. With Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren and Luke Evans.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Creme de la Weird: In Stockholm, Sweden, an unnamed man attending a traditional crayfish party on Aug. 20 at the Skansen Aquarium was delivering a speech while standing on a rock in a restricted area. As he spoke, he rested his arm on a glass barrier — until the crocodile who lives in the tank “jumped up and grabbed his lower arm,” Jonas Wahlstrom, owner of the aquarium, told CNN. But that isn’t the weird part of the story. The dastardly crocodile in this story was formerly owned by ... Fidel Castro. The croc was one of two given to a Russian cosmonaut in 1970, who took the animals to Moscow. Wahlstrom eventually brought them to Stockholm. The croc “lost its grip after 10 seconds,” Wahlstrom said, leaving the victim with injuries to his lower arm and hand.
Commented
