IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Rambo: Last Blood” (R): Almost four decades after drawing first blood, Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.
• “Ad Astra” (PG-13): An astronaut undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. With Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones
• “Downton Abbey” (PG): A royal visit from the King and Queen of England sets about scandal, romance and intrigue on the Crawley family estate and leaves the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Starring Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Tuppence Middleton
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Dark Phoenix” (PG-13): After a rescue mission in space, Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a dark version of herself. Now the X-Men must decide if the life of a team member is worth more than everyone in the world. Starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain.
• “Bottom of the 9th” (R): After serving 17 years in prison for a mistake he made in his youth, a once-aspiring baseball player (Joe Manganiello) lands a job in the minor leagues, rekindles his old relationship (Sofía Vergara) and maybe gets a second chance to play his way back to the majors.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Secondhand High: Dr. Scott Dolginow, owner of Valley Emergency Pet Care in Basalt, Colorado, has noticed a new trend among his dog patients. He told The Aspen Times on July 11 that he’s seeing three to 10 dogs a week in his veterinary office with marijuana toxicity. No, they’re not toking alongside their owners around the fire pit. Dolginow’s theory is the dogs are eating human feces while on trails or camping with their owners and getting a secondhand buzz. Pet owner Rebecca Cole said her dog, Marty, started staggering, vomiting and urinating on the floor after hiking with her on a trail last spring. Cole took Marty to the vet, where “they said he was high. I couldn’t believe it because I don’t have anything in my house.” Dolginow said, “Most dogs will eat human feces given the opportunity.”
