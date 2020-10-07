Kokomo native Josh Shanks has had sit downs with Chris Hemsworth, Brad Pitt and Mario Andretti. He's been in conference rooms where million-dollar items are passed around like show-and-tell, and he gets paid to do it.
Shanks' exciting lifestyle sounds like that of a movie star's, but he's the Global Editor-in-Chief of Watchonista, a watch magazine and advertising agency, and it all started with a vacation in St. Thomas.
While going scuba diving, Shanks forgot to take off his Michael Kors wristwatch.
"I dove and came back up and the whole thing was rusted, it was completely broken," he said. "I went and I got my first nice watch. From there, I just fell off the deep-end into watches and watch-making."
"I fell into this weird world of watches."
Shanks was born in Newport Beach, California but he grew up in Kokomo. He graduated from Western High School in 2001, and attended Kokomo Area Career Center his junior and senior years, focusing in graphic design. He now lives in Connecticut and works in New York City. His parents, Curtis and Teresa Shanks, still live in Kokomo.
From his start in graphic design, Shanks worked for Apple, then in the pharmaceutical industry, then finance until that scuba diving incident where he fell into the weird world of watches. He was able to travel for work, and spent his free time getting wrapped up into watches, even meeting his now-wife Viviana in Switzerland, while she worked for watchband Montblanc.
Eventually, he booked a plane ticket one-way to Switzerland to stay with Viviana for a while. During his time in Switzerland, Shanks met Alexander Friedman and Marco Gabella, the two men began Watchonista. They were interested in expanding their business to the U.S., and Shanks said he was their guy.
Watchonista U.S. began in a New York City coffee shop with just Shanks and Friedman in 2017. Over the past four years they've expanded. Shanks is now the global editor-in-chief of Watchonista's online magazine.
A press release from Watchonista describes itself as a "premium news source within the watch world ...(that) has launched and grown multiple lines of business, such as branded content offerings, events, and a retail partnership program. The result is a following of hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth customers from the US and around the globe who consume Watchonista content daily across its digital network."
"It's afforded us some really cool opportunities," Shanks said. "I've interviewed Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Driver.”
While some celebrities have a Hollywood persona that differs from their real-life personality, Shanks said Pitt was great to work with.
"He's exactly like you'd think. If you've seen the movie 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,' he plays a super chill dude, very laissez-faire about everything. He's just Brad Pitt. He's the same guy you see on TV,” he said.
But Shanks has interviewed more than just actors.
“(I’ve interviewed) racers Lewis Hamilton, Mario Andretti,” he said. “Growing up in Indiana, I've had this huge passion for racing and I was able to interview a lot of these racing heroes as well."
Racing and watches are interwoven industries as they both are reliant on time.
"Racing and watches are always intrinsically linked because you have to time your laps. It's the matter of seconds. And because of that, we end up interviewing a bunch of race car drivers," Shanks said.
But there’s more to the appeal of the watch world than interviewing famous people, he said. Watchmaking in itself, and its history, fascinates him.
"America started the idea of mass producing watches. They were making pocket watches back in the 1800s for soldiers going off to war... so, America invented the art of watchmaking. If you think about taking mechanical watches, building them to scale, into thousands and millions of pieces, that's pretty amazing," he said.
While America began the act of mass-producing watches, Switzerland watchmaking began as a famers’ hobby.
"It was a very niche thing because Switzerland has a lot of farmers, and in the winter months it's pretty harsh. These farmers are on the side of a mountain, they didn't have anything to do, so they started making watches,” Shanks said.
There are two types of watches: battery-powered and mechanical. With a battery-powered watch, every few years a battery needs to be replaced, but with mechanical watches, the upkeep is as important as car maintenance.
"There are literally hundreds of moving parts, they require lubrication, maintenance, periodic checks," he said. "You buy a watch for $5,000, and every five years, you send it back to the brand to have to maintenance."
That's why after owning a watch for years without maintenance, it won't keep time.
"You have to wind your watch, you have to maintain your watch, you have to take of your watch," he said. "It's almost like an intimate relationship and it's like a car for your wrist. I think that's why people get so hooked."
Americans typically fit their nice watch budget for $1,000-$5,000 but in Europe and Asia, people will spend $100,000 or more on a single watch, Shanks said. Whether it stays in a lock box or on the wrist depends on the owner.
“So the crazy thing is, I've been in a room with a guy wearing a million dollar watch. And he takes the thing off and passes it around the table so everyone can see it, place with it and take pictures for Instagram," he said. "It's a very trusting community, but I expected the opposite when I came into the community.”
Being around such wealth hasn’t jaded Shanks. He’s a Hoosier boy at heart, and still has a very close relationship with his parents.
"My mom, unfortunately, was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and she's still fighting through that so we try to visit as much as possible," he said. “We’ve got a Volkswagen Beetle that we pack up every month and drive the 12 hours back home.”
Shanks said more often than not, the watch community is full of people like him. Whether they’re from Switzerland or Kokomo, they’re just normal people who fell into the weird world of watches.
"Once you're in that community, regardless if you wear a G-shock watch that costs $100 or a Rolex that costs $10,000, I think the level of acceptance is going to be the same, and that's what I love about it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.