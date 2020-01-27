You may or may not want to join us on last night’s adventures. I was fast asleep when I heard Jesse’s little voice calling from the down the hallway. After I tended to him, I heard someone call my name, and this time it was Austin. I immediately knew that it was something out of the ordinary and that there was a stomach bug going around. As soon as I came to his aid, Elijah cried out, and Daniel took care of him.
“This is crazy,” I said. “Both boys throwing up at the same time!” Before I had time to clean up after Elijah in our room, Jesse got sick again. The boys took turns being miserable throughout the night. After several hours of minimal sleep for Austin, I gave him some sparkling water to help replace the stomach acids he lost. This worked marvelously. The next time I woke, I was impressed to realize that both of us slept for an hour.
Rayni and Jesse had the stomach flu the day before, so it wasn’t a complete surprise, but is anyone ever really ready for the flu? I can’t say that I am. However, it’s like I reminded Austin this morning with the verse Romans 5:3, “Tribulation worketh patience.” We do gain patience through our rough times.
Just before Daniel went to work this morning, he ran to the garage saying he needed to get something. He came back with a blue ribbon and slipped it over my head, pinning it together in the the front.
“You are a blue ribbon mother!” he declared. Ah, bless his dear heart. As I went through my day, tending to the needs of my little ones, I was greatly encouraged by his thoughtfulness in encouraging me in this way. Am I doing what I can to encourage others?
Now, as I write, I’m lying on the living room floor, with children on all sides. Things have quieted down enough to where I could tackle this writing assignment, which I thoroughly enjoy.
The children and I just finished looking through a seed catalog, trying to get our seed order together for our garden this summer. and distract little minds from their sickness, all in one. When Julia and Austin told me how much they would like to order some flowers, I explained to them how my aunt once told me that my flowers run around. You should have seen Austin’s big eyes as he tried to wrap his mind around that one.
“You are one of those flowers. Our children are the flowers,” I explained. I further told him how perennial flowers are just more practical for our stage in life with little darlings, so we’ll keep taking care of the ones we already have.
Now for a super simple recipe for more of you moms who have a time crunch for one reason or another, join us as we make last-minute tortilla wedges.
