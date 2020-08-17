I’ve been blessed too richly for words. I told Daniel I feel like a spoiled queen. Never before have I had a time where I had someone for two months who actually stepped in to take over with the many demands that go with cooking, cleaning, laundry, and the 101 other things that moms do to keep the house afloat.
Daniel’s sister, Mary, who is a few years older than myself, has truly been heaven-sent. She has a natural knack of taking responsibility and doing whatever needs to be done.
Cooking is probably one of Mary’s favorites. She got me started on guacamole. I never really cared for it before, now it’s one of my favorites and is quite nutritious besides.
After halving and scraping out a ripe avocado, she mashes it a bit with a fork. Then, she adds a scant tablespoon of lemon juice, one-fourth or one-half teaspoon garlic salt, and a pinch of regular salt. It can be used as a dip, enjoyed plain, or alongside any hot dish or sandwich. For our supper on Friday evening, she made barbecued ribs and onion rings. It was a hit for all, from the youngest to the oldest.
By the way, thanks to those of you who have been inquiring about the adoption. I wish I had a better update for you. The date when the Native-American search would be completed was May 31, then it got bumped out to July 13. Now that report came back as not yet completed, so we continue waiting. As of now, we have no idea when it’ll be completed.
This all is no surprise for God; he knew all about it, so we’ll keep trusting. You know, if our faith would never get tested we also would not have a chance to exercise it or really, strengthening it. I think God wanted to teach me that He really is more important and bigger than this long eagerly awaited occasion.
OK, let's wrap up with Mary's onion rings:
Crunchy onion rings
1 egg
1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt
1/4 cup milk
2 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 onions
cooking oil or shortening for deep frying
Pour one inch oil into a deep frying pan, heat to 375 degrees. Beat egg then add rest of ingredients. Cut onions in 1/4-inch rings. Separate rings and dip into batter, one at a time, then drop into hot oil. Fry until golden brown; flip and continue to fry other side. Place onto a paper towel-lined platter.
