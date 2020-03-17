If you are like the majority of Americans that set New Year’s resolutions, there’s a good chance at least one has to do with your health. Whether that goal is weight loss or simply improving overall well being, these five tips will help you get started towards long term success.
Write Your Goals
It is not enough to think about goals in your head or type them on your phone. Research shows improved long-term memory of written information compared to other forms because it is quickly stored and processed by the hippocampus in the brain. It also helps build clarity when you put your goals in written sentences.
Cook At Home
Eating meals at home is one of the easiest ways to improve the quality of your diet. For some, cooking at home can be stressful, which is why it’s helpful to have a plan prior to grocery shopping. You do not have to have an exact plan on Sunday for what you will eat on Thursday for dinner. However, it will alleviate a lot of stress later if you have a list of three or four easy meals you can cook depending on what you are in the mood for.
Avoid Perfectionism
Trying to be a perfectionist will only lead to frustration and guilt in the future. Whenever you are trying something new you have to accept that things are going to be less than perfect from time to time. Yes, you are still going to eat chips, go out for ice cream with family, and go through the drive through so your kids actually get dinner after a long day. The goal is progress, not perfection, so do not let one day discourage you. When this happens, go back to your written goals to reset your focus.
Increase Daily Movement
If you are not quite sure yet what kind of exercise you would enjoy doing, start with increasing your daily movement. Take more walking breaks at work, take the stairs, go for walks with the dog, or walk in place during commercial breaks. Our bodies were made to move! It is not enough to exercise for an hour and then sit the rest of the day.
Ask for help
This is going to be the biggest key to your success. Asking for help means something different for everyone but here are a few examples: ask a coworker to go for a walk with you during lunch, ask your spouse to fold a load of laundry in the evening so you can exercise, ask your kids to clean their own rooms for twenty minutes while you write your goals and create a plan for the week, or use a pick up service at your grocery store and use that extra hour in your day for meal prep.
These five tips will be the foundation to your success for whatever you put your mind to!
Megan Allen is a registered dietician with Community Health Network who provides complimentary consults to Community patients in Kokomo. To schedule an appointment with a primary care provider call 765.776.5939.
