Tracking our food or counting calories is something that goes way back when it comes to healthy lifestyle. Even though this technique is tried and true, it's gained some negative feedback as well.
In the health and fitness industry, information is constantly changing about what we should be doing to better ourselves. How many times have you turned on the TV or picked up a magazine and heard of a new diet? This new diet promises to help you lose that stubborn belly fat in as short as 10 days, with little to no work. While this is what most people want, it is not realistic.
What is realistic is tracking your daily intake for a number of days. Writing down everything you eat will really give you some insight into your diet and how the slightest change could make a big difference. If this is a route you are thinking about taking there are some other things to consider. How many takes will you track? How will you track your food? There are many free phone applications or websites that will track food for you. Even a reliable pen and paper is a good method to use.
There are many benefits to tracking your food intake. But first, you'll only reap the benefits if you're honest about everything you're eating. The more specific you are with what you are consuming, the more accurate your information is going to be. This will give you insight to see if you are targeting all of the important food groups. These food groups consist of fruits, vegetables, dairy, proteins and carbohydrates. If you are unaware of options or portions www.choosemyplate.gov is a great place to start for nutritional basics. Each food group supplies us with fuel our bodies need to function on a daily basis. Choosing nutrient dense foods, like chicken, salmon, blueberries, kale and potatoes, from each food group plays a big role on how healthy we stay.
When tracking, it is important to remember to write down or track even the little things that you think will not make a difference. These little things could be coffee creamer, sugar, condiments, candies, including mints, and beverages. While these may seem like minuscule to everything else you eat these calories still add up as well. These small extra calories could add up to 10 extra pounds a year.
If tracking is already something you are doing, that's great. Keep moving forward. If you are new to tracking, maybe you notice something you are doing really well at for example getting greens into each meal. If this is something you do already, keep that up! Remember this is not a race. Each individual’s journey is going to be a different experience. Do not compare yourself to others or expect to be able to follow them in their footsteps and expect the same results. We are all different in our own way.
If you decide that tracking is something you would like to do and you are looking for a place to start, the InBody at the Kokomo YMCA will equip you with your Basal Metabolic Rate (along with so much more information) which will give you a good starting point for counting your calories and tracking your intake.
