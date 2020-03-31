Portion control is a big part of a healthy diet. In fact, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, how much food a person eats is just as important as what he or she eats. Answering some common questions about food portions can help people understand this vital component of a healthy lifestyle.
What is the difference between portions and servings?
A portion is how much food a person chooses to eat at one time, while a serving size is the amount of food listed on the Nutrition Facts label. The portions a person eats may or may not match a serving size.
Should calories come into play when determining healthy portion sizes?
Calories definitely merit consideration when determining healthy portion sizes. However, the amount of calories a person needs is based on a number of factors, including how physically active that person is, according to NIDDK. When trying to determine their calorie needs, men and women should consult with their physicians, who will consider all factors.
What if I am still hungry after reducing portion sizes?
It's likely that people accustomed to big portions will still be hungry as their bodies adjust to reduced portion sizes. In such instances, people can try taking more time to eat. Even if there's less food on the plate, eating slowly gives the brain a chance to receive the message that the stomach is full.
