The Community Foundation of Howard County is accepting applications for the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to two Howard County students a year and covers full tuition, required fees and book fees, up to $900, for four years at any eligible Indiana public or private college or university.
The scholarship is available to students who graduate from an Indiana high school by 2022 and intend to pursue a full-time degree at an Indiana college or university.
Applicants must meet criteria set by the Community Foundation of Howard County. Applications will be evaluated based on academic achievement, activities in and out of school, potential for success, financial need, first generation college student (preference given) and interview.
Online applications are available at www.cfhoward.org and must be submitted by Sept. 3.
Finalists selected by the foundation will be reviewed, and ultimately determined, by the Independent Colleges of Indiana, which administers the program. Recipients will be notified in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.