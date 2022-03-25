The Kokomo Summer Concert Series 2022 lineup was announced by the city on Friday.
“Our city is blessed with a tremendous venue in the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion,” Mayor Tyler Moore said in a press release. “The sound of music filling the air in Foster Park has become an integral part of summer in Kokomo. We are looking forward to enjoying these great bands in the coming months.”
Rubber Soul, a Beatles tribute band, will kick off the series June 11.
On June 18, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will play country and blues music with openers Soupbone and Backwater for Weberfest.
June 25 will be the Carver Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. When Doves Cry, a Prince tribute band, will perform during the anniversary.
The Haynes Apperson Festival will run from June 30 through July 2, but performers haven’t been announced yet.
Rhumfest is July 16 and will feature students and instructors from the Rhum Academy of Music.
The Firefighter’s Jeep Jam is July 23 and will feature Los Colognes playing ‘70s-style rock.
On Aug. 6, the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will perform with ABBAFab, playing songs from the Swedish pop group, ABBA.
The Flying Toasters will perform covers of popular songs on Aug. 20.
The concert series will conclude with the Summer’s End concert. The Endless Summer Band will play on Sept. 17, performing covers.
Each concert, with the exception of the three-day Haynes Apperson Festival, will be held on a Saturday and will be free to attend. However, VIP tickets to the Aug. 6 Kokomo Symphony concert with ABBAFab are on sale for people 21 and older at www.kokomosymphony.com/subscription-events.
Each concert will be performed at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park. There will also be food vendors and a beer garden at each concert.
The city encourages participants to bring lawn chairs and blankets to each event.
For more information on each band, visit http://kokomosummerseries.com.
