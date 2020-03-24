With the state order that all restaurants close their in-house dining, here is a list of local Howard County restaurants and eateries offering carry out or delivery services:
17th Street Crab House
1305 17th Street
765-457-4595
Arties Tenderloin
922 S. Main St.
765-457-9003
Barker’s B&K
1100 E. Markland Ave.
765-452-0909
Big Ben Coffee Co.
1230 W. Jefferson St.
765-457-9530
Breakfast House
3111 S. Lafountain St.
765-453-7877
Circle Pizza of Greentown
110 W. Main St., Greentown
765-628-2049
Coffee Junkiez
2930 S. Washington St.
765-455-2210
2198 W Sycamore St
765-456-1520
Cone Palace
55 W. 300 S.
765-453-4470
Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub
100 N. Main St.
765-450-6143
The Coterie
107 W. Sycamore
765-450-5002
Country Squire Carry Out
502 W. Lincoln Road
765-416-6358
Dan's Donuts
1800 S. Union St.
765-453-4591
Don Pancho’s Mexican Bar & Grill
1833 S. Plate St.
765-450-6740
Don Pancho Villa
1052 S. Dixon Road
765-452-5211
Down On Main Street
104 East Main St., Greentown
765-628-2700
El Arriero Mexican Bar & Grill
315 S. Lafountain St.
765-864-9417
El Borrego Carnicería y Taqueria
314 S. Union St.
765-252-3564
Farm2Fork Bistro
2820 S Washington St
765-450-8279
Filling Station
1918 W. Sycamore St.
765-450-6041
Frittatas
306 Espanol Drive
765-626-0239
From the Cup
2030 N. Apperson Way
765-461-9754
Gabe’s Pizza
2112 W. Sycamore St.
765-453-7666
405 E. Center Road
765-453-6574
118 S. Main St.
765-963-6500
Gambino's Pizza
100 W. Main St., Russiaville
765-883-8500
Gordo’s Taco Shop
311 E. Lincoln Road
765-453-9073
Grindstone Charley’s
3830 S. Lafountain
765-453-9125
H & J’s
1940 Boulevard
765-450-6119
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
2006 South Plate Street
765-452-8231
Handle Bar
1252 N. Main St.
765-457-9889
Harvey Hinklemeyers
1554 S. Dixon Road
765-452-1942
Healthy Kokomo
117 W Sycamore Street
269-635-2410
Hometown Family Restaurant
721 W Main St., Greentown
765-627-4025
Hoosier Bar
427 W. Morgan St.
765-457-9938
Hydration Station
113 North Maple Street
765-507-3001
J. Edwards Fine Chocolate & Gourmet Cakes
2106 W. Sycamore St.
765-626-0142
Jack's Donuts of Kokomo
3707 S. Reed Road
765-459-7169
Jamie’s Soda Fountain
307 N. Main St.
765-459-5552
Jay’s Authentic Thai Cuisine
3710 S. Lafountain St.
765-452-5599
Julianno’s
2333 W. Markland Ave.
765-456-0804
King Chef
102 E. Main St., Greentown
765-628-2057
Kokomo Coffee
765-416-1375
Kokomo Fish Chicken & Gyros
3320 S. Lafountain St.
765-252-3919
400 N. Apperson Way
765-553-7077
Korner Kitchen
2016 N. Washington St.
1720 W Boulevard West
765-450-5708
765-416-3311
Lexi’s Drink Barn
825 E. Markland Ave.
700 N. Washington St.
Louie’s Coney Island
1700 E. Hoffer St.
765-459-9649
Lucky Indian Cuisine
1900 S. Plate St.
765-865-8194
Mac’s Express
428 E. Center Rd.
765-865-9700
Mac’s Market
1724 S. Webster Road
765-452-3487
The Market Store
119 W. Sycamore Street
765-210-8235
Martino’s Italian Villa
1929 N. Washington St.
765-457-9181
Mi Familia
5125 Clinton Drive
765-453-2070
Miller’s Variety Store
3718 N. 700 E., Kokomo
765-628-3173
MO Joe Coffee Co.
106 N. Main St.
765-437-3451
Ned’s Corner Pub
105 W. Markland Ave.
765-452-7352
Nonni’s Pizza
1443 Home Ave
765-456-3188
North Street Carryout
423 E. North St.
765-456-1600
Omeletty’s
602 St. Joseph Drive
765-626-0226
Oriental King
909 Belvedere Drive
765-868-0785
Oscar’s Pizza
515 N. Buckeye
765-450-4035
PASTArrific
3001 S. Webster St.
765-455-1312
Pizza Junkiez
2930 S. Washington St.
765-457-5555
Prodigy Burger & Bar
1355 South Reed Road
765-450-4443
Ray’s Drive In
1900 N. Courtland Ave.
765-452-3625
Red Dog Saloon
211 E. Morgan St.
765-457-0987
Scoops Ice Cream
408 Arrow St.
765-455-4440
1231 W Jefferson St.
765-236-1007
Sherrie's Home Cooking and BBQ
423 E. North St.
765-319-9723
Somethin Good
102 N. Ohio St.
765-432-4890
Taku Japanese Steakhouse
1540 E. Boulevard
765-450-4166
Tin Man Brewing Co.
500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo
765-416-0599
Windmill Grill
2335 W Sycamore St, Kokomo
765-452-1600
Yogi’s Pizza
220 W. North St.
765-459-0801
The following businesses offer food delivery:
Food Precinct
765-453-3663
Orange Crate Kokomo
GrubHub
