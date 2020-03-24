Virus Drive-Thru.jpg

Drive-thru signs like the one at Farm 2 Fork BBQ are becoming more common during the COVID-19 virus time on March 19, 2020.

 Tim_Bath

With the state order that all restaurants close their in-house dining, here is a list of local Howard County restaurants and eateries offering carry out or delivery services:

17th Street Crab House

1305 17th Street

765-457-4595

Arties Tenderloin

922 S. Main St.

765-457-9003

Barker’s B&K

1100 E. Markland Ave.

765-452-0909

Big Ben Coffee Co.

1230 W. Jefferson St.

765-457-9530

Breakfast House

3111 S. Lafountain St.

765-453-7877

Circle Pizza of Greentown

110 W. Main St., Greentown

765-628-2049

Coffee Junkiez

2930 S. Washington St.

765-455-2210

2198 W Sycamore St

765-456-1520

Cone Palace

55 W. 300 S.

765-453-4470

Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub

100 N. Main St.

765-450-6143

The Coterie

107 W. Sycamore

765-450-5002

Country Squire Carry Out

502 W. Lincoln Road

765-416-6358

Dan's Donuts

1800 S. Union St.

765-453-4591

Don Pancho’s Mexican Bar & Grill

1833 S. Plate St.

765-450-6740

Don Pancho Villa

1052 S. Dixon Road

765-452-5211

Down On Main Street

104 East Main St., Greentown

765-628-2700

El Arriero Mexican Bar & Grill

315 S. Lafountain St.

765-864-9417

El Borrego Carnicería y Taqueria

314 S. Union St.

765-252-3564

Farm2Fork Bistro

2820 S Washington St

765-450-8279

Filling Station

1918 W. Sycamore St.

765-450-6041

Frittatas

306 Espanol Drive

765-626-0239

From the Cup

2030 N. Apperson Way

765-461-9754

Gabe’s Pizza

2112 W. Sycamore St.

765-453-7666

405 E. Center Road

765-453-6574

118 S. Main St.

765-963-6500

Gambino's Pizza

100 W. Main St., Russiaville

765-883-8500

Gordo’s Taco Shop

311 E. Lincoln Road

765-453-9073

Grindstone Charley’s

3830 S. Lafountain

765-453-9125

H & J’s

1940 Boulevard

765-450-6119

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2006 South Plate Street

765-452-8231

Handle Bar

1252 N. Main St.

765-457-9889

Harvey Hinklemeyers

1554 S. Dixon Road

765-452-1942

Healthy Kokomo

117 W Sycamore Street

269-635-2410

Hometown Family Restaurant

721 W Main St., Greentown

765-627-4025

Hoosier Bar

427 W. Morgan St.

765-457-9938

Hydration Station

113 North Maple Street

765-507-3001

J. Edwards Fine Chocolate & Gourmet Cakes

2106 W. Sycamore St.

765-626-0142

Jack's Donuts of Kokomo

3707 S. Reed Road

765-459-7169

Jamie’s Soda Fountain

307 N. Main St.

765-459-5552

Jay’s Authentic Thai Cuisine

3710 S. Lafountain St.

765-452-5599

Julianno’s

2333 W. Markland Ave.

765-456-0804

King Chef

102 E. Main St., Greentown

765-628-2057

Kokomo Coffee

765-416-1375

Kokomo Fish Chicken & Gyros

3320 S. Lafountain St.

765-252-3919

400 N. Apperson Way

765-553-7077

Korner Kitchen

2016 N. Washington St.

1720 W Boulevard West

765-450-5708

765-416-3311

Lexi’s Drink Barn

825 E. Markland Ave.

700 N. Washington St.

Louie’s Coney Island

1700 E. Hoffer St.

765-459-9649

Lucky Indian Cuisine

1900 S. Plate St.

765-865-8194

Mac’s Express

428 E. Center Rd.

765-865-9700

Mac’s Market

1724 S. Webster Road

765-452-3487

The Market Store

119 W. Sycamore Street

765-210-8235

Martino’s Italian Villa

1929 N. Washington St.

765-457-9181

Mi Familia

5125 Clinton Drive

765-453-2070

Miller’s Variety Store

3718 N. 700 E., Kokomo

765-628-3173

MO Joe Coffee Co.

106 N. Main St.

765-437-3451

Ned’s Corner Pub

105 W. Markland Ave.

765-452-7352

Nonni’s Pizza

1443 Home Ave

765-456-3188

North Street Carryout

423 E. North St.

765-456-1600

Omeletty’s

602 St. Joseph Drive

765-626-0226

Oriental King

909 Belvedere Drive

765-868-0785

Oscar’s Pizza

515 N. Buckeye

765-450-4035

PASTArrific

3001 S. Webster St.

765-455-1312

Pizza Junkiez

2930 S. Washington St.

765-457-5555

Prodigy Burger & Bar

1355 South Reed Road

765-450-4443

Ray’s Drive In

1900 N. Courtland Ave.

765-452-3625

Red Dog Saloon

211 E. Morgan St.

765-457-0987

Scoops Ice Cream

408 Arrow St.

765-455-4440

1231 W Jefferson St.

765-236-1007

Sherrie's Home Cooking and BBQ

423 E. North St.

765-319-9723

Somethin Good

102 N. Ohio St.

765-432-4890

Taku Japanese Steakhouse

1540 E. Boulevard

765-450-4166

Tin Man Brewing Co.

500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo

765-416-0599

Windmill Grill

2335 W Sycamore St, Kokomo

765-452-1600

Yogi’s Pizza

220 W. North St.

765-459-0801

The following businesses offer food delivery:

Food Precinct

765-453-3663

foodprecinct.com

Orange Crate Kokomo

orangecrate.com

GrubHub

grubhub.com

Kelly Lafferty Gerber can be reached at 765-454-8597, by email at kelly.lafferty@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @KLaffGerber.

