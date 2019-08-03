I was with Howard County Superior Court IV Judge Hans Pate and he shared a list he handed out to third graders at Northwestern Elementary School.
“Choose to do your best every day. Always respect parents and teachers. Never do drugs. Don’t be a bully. You can be anything you want to be if you work hard and make good choices every day,” the list said.
Judge Pate also gives a piece of candy with this list.
Robert Fulghum wrote in his book “All I really need to know about how to live and what to do and how to be I learned in kindergarten,” a few things he believes people should learn early on in life.
“Share everything. Play fair. Don't hit people. Put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Don't take things that aren't yours. Say you're sorry when you hurt somebody. Wash your hands before you eat. Flush. Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you.”
Fulghum advises readers to watch out for traffic, hold hands and stick together. He tells readers to live a balanced life; to think, draw, paint, sing, dance, play and work every day. He emphasized the importance of a nap every afternoon.
“Goldfish and hamsters and white mice and even the little seed in the Styrofoam cup - they all die. So do we. And then remember the Dick-and-Jane books and the first word you learned - the biggest word of all – look,” he wrote.
Mimi Roth, mother, friend and star seed, said we should all try to act on grace, rather than react on impulse.
Reacting is instant and heated, the result can be rough. Many of us have lost relationships, jobs, and our inner peace by reacting in the moment of a troubling situation.
To act out of grace, however, is to step back from whatever problem is presented and to think clearly and assess the issue objectively. To look at the bigger picture is to realize we are all humans who make mistakes. Because of this, these moments happen that don’t feel good, but they’ll pass over time.
Choosing to act in grace is like any skill, practice makes perfect. Once this skill is mastered, it becomes more instinctive than speaking in anger. The practice can painful, but it will be much more rewarding in the long run.
Charles McCoskey shared in his McCoskovian Theory that we have to better ourselves before we can make the world better.
"We can be of no value to another until we are first of value to ourselves. Simply put, we cannot give away what we don't have."
Enriching lists should encourage us to strive to me more in life. There is one list that we should all seriously consider.
“I am the Lord thy God, thou shalt not have any strange gods before Me. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain. Remember to keep holy the Sabbath day. Honor thy father and mother. Thou shalt not kill. Thou shalt not commit adultery. Thou shalt not steal. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife (or husband). Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s goods.” (The Ten Commandments)
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net.
