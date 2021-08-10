Kate "Atlas" Lorando prepares to fire an arrow Saturday as she bouts with other members of River's Edge Kokomo, Indiana's local nonprofit chapter for Amtgard, a battle gaming and live action fantasy roleplaying and boffer combat game. River's Edge meets at Jackson Morrow Park every Saturday afternoon to bout.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kate "Atlas" Lorando lets an arrow fly Saturday during River's Edge Kokomo, Indiana's local nonprofit chapter for Amtgard, a battle gaming and live-action fantasy roleplaying and boffer combat game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Austin "Lukien" Workman, center, bouts with Chris "Lando" Lorando as James "Giantril" Kinsey, left, plays a magician and prepares to throw spells Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kyle "Barnabas" Gifford chases down his son, Seth "Kor" Gifford, Saturday during River's Edge Kokomo.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
River's Edge Kokomo is Indiana's local nonprofit chapter for Amtgard, a battle gaming and live-action fantasy roleplaying and boffer combat game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Chris "Lando" Lorando bouts Saturday with James "Gianthril" Kinsey during a meeting of River's Edge Kokomo.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Live action role-playing group finds fun, friends at Jackson Morrow park
On weekdays, Chris Lorando works in the Grant County Assessor's Office appraising property and doing other government work.
But on Saturdays? Well, that's a whole other story.
On Saturdays, Lorando becomes "Lando." He wears a purple tunic, wields a foam sword and has the ability to stop his enemies in their tracks with a bard's song.
Nearly every Saturday for the past four years, "Lando" has made his way from Marion to Jackson Morrow Park with a group of other fantasy enthusiasts who make up a group called The Shire of River's Edge.
As other people walk their dogs, fly kites or use the playground at the park, members of the shire battle each other with foam weapons and shields, throw spell bombs and cast enchantments. Some play as assassins, warriors, druids, shapeshifters or healers, all dressed in garb to match their persona.
On Saturday, Lorando battled against others on the crew, including his wife, Kate, who played as a half-giant assassin named "Atlas" firing padded-tip arrows down on the battle field.
Austin Workman, a warrior called "Lukien," dodged the projectiles wearing 30-pound metal armor while also parrying with a healer named "Midnight." On any other day, she's known as Phoenix Chiles. Kyle Gifford, known as "Barnabas," smote his foes with a long, padded javelin-like weapon.
A man sitting on a nearby park bench stared intently at the scene for minutes, seemingly unable to look away.
In between the battles located in a large grassy area near the pavilion at Jackson Morrow Park, the group stopped for water breaks, discussed strategies for the next bout or just sat around cracking jokes.
"We joke about the fact that we put banners out sometimes that say, 'Hey, come out and whack on some nerds with foam swords,'" Chris Lorando said. "Just be careful. Those nerds will fight back."
Now, the group is looking for more of those fighting nerds to join the group.
The shire was formed four years ago as a local "park," or chapter, of the international live-action role-playing (LARP) organization called Amtgard. The nonprofit has kingdoms all over the world, which are broken down into smaller groups, such as grand duchies and parks.
Those parks can be found in Indiana cities such as Warsaw, Anderson, Columbus, Terre Haute, New Albany, Huntington and Valparaiso. Nearly all of those chapters are under the umbrella of the Kingdom of the Rising Winds, which hosts huge events every year for its parks.
Chris Lorando said he and a contingent of longtime Amtgard members from the Huntington group formed the Kokomo chapter after the organization said there was a lot of interest from local residents.
Since then, membership has ebbed and flowed, but today they usually get five or six people at each event, and sometimes up to 10. The group plays nearly every Saturday, in every season — rain or snow — at the park.
Kate Lorando said they still sometimes get funny looks from bystanders or dog walkers, but that's perfectly fine. She said members of the group are the first to admit they're nerds. But in their view, so is everybody else. She said that these days, just about everybody is into something kind of nerdy.
"Being a geek in general has become very accepted," she said. "Everyone has their own geek thing now, whether it's 'Star Wars' or 'Game of Thrones.'"
But with Amtgard, there's way more to it than just the bouts people see at the park. Kate Lorando said they have all kinds of projects and activities people can participate in, such as arts, sciences, crafts, beer brewing, cooking or scroll making. In a way, it's almost like 4-H for geeks, she said.
"There's something for everyone, including kids," Kate Lorando said. "That's why we like it and have stayed in the game as long as we have. There's always new things to bring us back out."
Plus, it's the perfect way to escape for a few hours from the daily humdrum routine into the realm of knights, magic and chivalry, she said.
"We all have jobs and are parents and have normal lives, and then once a week we get to come here and not be that for a day," Kate Lorando said. "Here, I get to come out and act like a dork with everybody else. It's nice."
But more than anything, the club is about the people. Nearly everyone said they met most of their good friends while battling it out during an Amtgard event.
Kate and Chris Lorando took that even one step further. The two met for the first time during a fight in Huntington, where Kate popped up behind another character and made a perfect arrow shot into Chris' shoulder. Kate gave a little salute to Chris and walked away.
Not long after that, the two were married.
"Ninety-nine percent of my best friends, my husband, pretty much everyone I talk to, I've met through the game," Kate Lorando said.
Chris Lorando said people may have preconceived notions about LARPing, but he encouraged everyone to come and see the reality during one of their Saturday events. Who knows? he said. You might just find yourself dressed in a mage outfit slinging spells.
"When you come into this game, you don't really need to have anything, just an interest," he said.
