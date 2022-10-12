KEMPTON — There were a few moments of shock and disbelief Wednesday afternoon during a special ceremony for Kempton Fire and Rescue Chief Matt Floyd and the department’s 16 other firefighters.
Around six years ago, department officials tossed around the idea of trying to get a grant from the national restaurant chain Firehouse Subs and its Public Safety Foundation in order to obtain more self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs).
When a firefighter goes into a house fire, it’s those SCBAs — complete with air masks and bottles — that protect his or her lungs from breathing in the dangerous carcinogens and plastics that often lead to more debilitating medical conditions, like cancer, later in life.
Kempton Fire and Rescue’s SCBAs that they had been using for years were starting to expire, and the department had been living on the “a couple new bottles here and there” approach for far too long.
And when the department applied for the grant, they only asked for enough money to obtain four SCBAs — a check which totaled roughly $40,000 and enough to safely cover one of their engines.
The request puzzled Nancy Palmer, manager of development and outreach for Firehouse Subs’ Public Safety Foundation.
“The grant was awarded at that time,” she told the Tribune. “But when our board of directors was reviewing the grant, they recognized that the department had only requested a portion of the amount that they really needed. We have a couple firemen on the board that recognized that their need was greater, so they reached out to the department and told them to reapply for a second grant.”
So Kempton Fire and Rescue did just that, not knowing if their request would be granted.
But then came Wednesday.
Instead of one check celebration, there were two.
In a move that was kept a secret from Kempton Fire and Rescue officials until Wednesday’s ceremony, Firehouse Subs’ Public Safety Foundation awarded the department the remaining seven SCBAs that would be needed to completely round out its arsenal, coming in at a cost of $50,000.
“It’s incredible to do for them,” Palmer said. “It’s so heartwarming for us to be able to give back to these departments in a big way that we know will truly make a difference. Many of these volunteer departments like this have smaller budgets and are sometimes working with limited resources, so we know how this can make a huge impact and allow them to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”
According to the United States Fire Administration and the National Fire Protection Association, an estimated 60% of fire departments do not have enough SCBAs to equip all firefighters on any given shift, and many of those departments also have SCBA units that are at least 10 years old.
So, for Yuri Harmon, a local Firehouse Subs franchisee out of Noblesville, the decision to award Kempton Fire and Rescue the remaining allotment was pretty simple.
“It’s so heartfelt to see how much they need and then being able to provide to them,” she said. “They put their lives at risk for us and our communities, and they want to keep us safe. But we should also want them to stay safe too. That’s the least we can do to support them.”
And a portion of the grant money that ends up going to these different agencies is due to customer support, Harmon added, with some of the proceeds from item sales going directly to the foundation.
“Being able to support them is so rewarding,” Harmon said. “It’s about helping your local heroes and your community. Times are hard. But it’s like a grain of sand. It can make a whole beach if you put them together. And little by little, it’s impacting the fire department here in Kempton.”
And though the total for the two checks equals around $90,000, Floyd said you can’t put a price on the generosity.
“It’s great that those guys (Firehouse Subs) started a company and started doing that (giving out grants),” he said. “Like I said earlier, our former chief brought our attention to it, and I’m very thankful that they’re doing this for us and other departments around the country.”
