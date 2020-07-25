Four local performing arts organizations have received an infusion of state funding to offset the losses from canceled shows and concerts due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Kokomo Civic Theater, Kokomo Park Band, Kokomo Community Concerts and Kokomo Symphonic Society all received $3,000 last month from the Indiana Arts Commission.
The money came from the Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund, which awarded in total $585,000 to 195 arts organizations around the state.
The four local organizations this month also received a $5,800 grant from the arts commission to support operations. Groups have to apply for the grants, which are awarded every year to qualifying organizations.
“While the COVID-19 crisis threatens arts organizations and their associated jobs, programs, and services to patrons, the arts continue to be at the center of community life and economic recovery,” the Indiana Arts Commission said in a release. “The arts add vibrancy and depth to Hoosiers’ lives and are a significant factor in the health of Indiana’s economy.”
Keith Whitford, manager of the Kokomo Parks Band, which canceled all its July shows and workshops, said the emergency funding and grant are critical this year to keep the organization financially solvent as donations have dried up during the pandemic.
“We still have operating expenses whether we’re having concerts or not,” he said. “We’re all depending on contributions to survive, and those contributions have been down with COVID and unemployment.”
Whitford said they plan to use some of the funding to put on curbside shows at senior-living facilities, which in normal years bus in residents to Highland Park to watch the concerts.
“They’re pretty much isolated, so we’re going to try to bring music to them,” he said.
The park band also plans on having its first show Wednesday at Highland Park, which will entail a small jazz ensemble playing New-Orleans style music in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines.
Steven Hughes, executive director of the Kokomo Civic Theatre, said the state money is also critical for his organization to make ends meet this year. The theater group ended up canceling its entire 2020-2021 season, and hopes to resume shows in July 2021.
Hughes said even without a season, the organization still must pay utilities, insurance and accounting bills.
“We have no income coming in right now, and our operating costs average out to about $2,000 a month,” he said. “When you don’t have income and you still have bills to pay, this money becomes critical.”
Hughes said despite having no revenue for the next year, the organization should have enough cash on hand to carry them through to next year. That’s thanks to funding they received last year from the city and county, as well as a successful season in 2019 in which all their performances drew large crowds and brought in a good amount of money.
But the grant and emergency funding is providing a cushion that will help keep the theater going as outside contributions drop off, Hughes said.
“It’s hard to ask local residents to make extra contributions to support us when they’re struggling themselves and trying to survive,” he said. “So the grant money helps us a lot when there’s so much uncertainty with everything.”
According to the Indiana Arts Commission, the state’s arts sector contributes $8.4 billion to Indiana’s economy, and includes 160,000 jobs, over 87,000 of which are employees of arts organizations and businesses.
