HAMILTON COUNTY — Court documents recently filed in the case against a local attorney arrested after a Hamilton County crash indicate the man's alcohol concentration equivalent was nearly twice the legal limit when the incident occurred.
Craig Alan Dechert, 47, is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, according to a probable cause affidavit filed last month through Hamilton County Superior Court 3.
His charges stem from a May 23 crash between Dechert’s 2018 Chevrolet Traverse and a motorcycle, which occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 266th Street and U.S. 31 North, the affidavit stated.
The affidavit did not provide specific details and information about the crash, but it did state that Dechert confirmed to authorities he was the one driving his vehicle at the time.
Police also noted that Dechert had an “odor of alcoholic beverage” while on scene, court documents indicated.
Along with an odor of alcohol, Dechert’s speech was disorganized, his eyes were watery and a chemical test conducted by the Indiana Department of Toxicology revealed that his alcohol concentration equivalent was .151, per the affidavit.
The legal limit is less than .08.
The impact of the collision between Dechert's vehicle and the motorcycle caused a female passenger on the motorcycle to suffer an “orbital fracture, hip fracture, brain bleed, sacral fracture and maxillary fracture,” investigators noted in the affidavit.
Her current condition is not known.
According to the Indiana State Bar Association’s website, Dechert — an attorney at Dechert Law Office in downtown Kokomo — has a license that is still active and in good standing, and that information appeared to be last updated on July 1, 2022.
It’s unclear at this time whether this current case will affect that status.
Dechert has an initial hearing at 1:15 p.m. July 28 inside Hamilton County Superior Court 3.
