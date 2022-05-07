Local author Lisa Fipps was presented a Sagamore of the Wabash award last month by State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo.
Fipps’ debut novel “Starfish” has been nationally recognized.
The book, which was released last year, was chosen as a Junior Literary Guild selection, featured as an Indie Top Ten and highlighted as an editor’s Best Books of the Month pick on Amazon. “Starfish” tells the story of Ellie, who is trying to find her place in the world despite constant bullying about her weight.
“Lisa has gone above and beyond in her role at the Kokomo Howard-County Public Library, and her work as an author continues to not only impact our community, but anyone around the world who reads her work,” Karickhoff said in a statement. “This award is a reflection of her commitment and the influence she’s had on young readers and families in Howard County and across the state.”
Fipps graduated from Ball State University, began her career in journalism and is now the director of marketing at the Kokomo Howard-County Public Library. In her position at KHCPL, Fipps launched the library’s annual Rudolph Family Fun Run, and in 2013, she led an interactive, gnome-themed summer effort for which she won the Indiana Library Federation’s 2014 Sara Laughlin Marketing Award.
Dating back to the 1940s, the Sagamore of the Wabash award was created by former Gov. Ralph Gates. It is the highest honor the governor can bestow and is presented to distinguished Hoosiers who have made significant contributions to the state of Indiana.
