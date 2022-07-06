Internationally recognized award-winning local author Lisa Fipps will speak Wednesday about her book and writing career from 6 to 7 p.m. at IUK Kresge Auditorium. Tickets are free but required, and attendees can pick them up at any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location or the Greentown Public Library.
Fipps' list of writing accolades includes five American Library Association awards and international recognition by Internationale Jugendbibliothek (International Youth Library) as one of The White Ravens in 2021.
Each year, the language specialists (Lektoren) at the International Youth Library in Munich, Germany, select newly published books from around the world that they consider to be especially noteworthy. They selected Lisa's book "Starfish" as one of them in 2021. The list of award books is compiled into the annual White Raven Catalogue. It was introduced at the Frankfurt (Germany) Book Fair on Oct. 13, 2021, and the books were displayed at Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy in March 2022. Every year, the Bologna Children's Book Fair is the place to be for the most coveted international awards in the world of children's publishing. White Raven books are those that deserve worldwide attention because of their universal themes and/or exceptional and often innovative artistic and literary style and design.
During its 2022 annual conference in Washington, D.C., the American Library Association presented Fipps with the 2022 Michael L. Printz Honor Book Award for Excellence in Young Adult Literature for "Starfish."
Fipps was presented a Sagamore of the Wabash award in April by State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.