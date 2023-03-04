Area high school band students competed Feb. 25 at the Indiana State School Music Association State Solo and Ensemble Contest, with many earning highest honors.
Eleven students from Eastern High School’s band earned gold recognition for their performances.
Porter Stone, Alli DeYoung, Nathan Rush and Allie Adams received gold ratings for solo performances. Adams received gold with distinction for her violin solo.
Winter percussion students Nathan Rush, Stone, Nichole King, Claire Rush, Kolton Lybrook, Ethan Heck, Vex Williams, Evan McGlothlin and Kaelyn Kernel participated in a large percussion ensemble.
Results from Taylor High School band students include:
Solos
• Velez Campos — gold with distinction, xylophone
• Allison Pasquale — gold with distinction, snare drum
• Brooklyn Noe — gold with distinction, marimba
• William Howard — gold, tenor sax
• Micah Irwin — gold, tenor sax
• Ava Stackhouse — silver, clarinet
• Carson Schultz-Finkler — bronze, euphonium
Ensembles
Large Percussion — gold: Peyton Gaddis, Liam, Teme Moody, Chloey Johnson, Allison Pasquale, Velez Campos, Ruby Rupp, Maizy Amos
Mallet trio — gold with distinction: Velez Campos, Joaquin Cavazos, Maizy Amos
Percussion Small Ensemble — gold with distinction, perfect score: Britten Dillon, Velez Campos, Allison Pasquale, Chloey Johnson, Liam Bridgewater
Flute Trio — gold: Casey Tobey, Alexis DeBard, Elijah O’Neal
Brass Ensemble — Silver: CJ Owens, Alexandra Collins, Lexie Macias, Amelia Collins, Layton Shimer, Alex Lindley, Jeremy Marner, Gavin Brown, Carson Schultz-Finkler
The Northwestern High School band received 36 gold medals and 17 silver medals.
Results include:
Ensembles
Small percussion ensemble — gold with distinction: Sam McGregor, Ty Bell, Darby DeSalvo, Rowen Elmore, Trenton Stetzel
Large percussion ensemble — gold: Shawn Reese, Ian Swoverland, Jeffrey White, Bella Medina, Aubry Madden, Jackson Kirby, Randy Harpel, Austin Wolf
Saxophone choir — silver: Ethan Dale, Lydia Keiter, Ava Tharp, Giles Brumley, Ezra Horne, Owen North, Hayden King, Lucas Foster, Matthew Smith, Quinten Mojib-Yazdani
Brass choir — gold: Ali Shannonhouse, Logyn Rockwell, Jared Roseberry, Juliette Arent, Angela Creppy, Nate Correll, Nathan Bedoy, Ricky Larrison, Jayda Shanks, Dillon Bridgwater, Keagan Iseminger, Jacob Cobble, Jaime Craig, Alex Dale, Zach Shelby, Roy Rogers
Solos
• Randy Harpel — gold, snare drum
• Jackson Kirby — gold, snare drum
• Elijah Foster — silver, xylophone
• Ty Bell — gold, snare drum
• Ethan Dale — silver, alto sax
• Nathan Bedoy — gold with distinction, trumpet
• Nathan Bedoy — gold with distinction, flugelhorn
• Nathan Bedoy — gold with distinction, mellophone
• Nathan Bedoy — silver, French horn
• Giles Brumley — silver, alto sax
• Ethan Dale — gold, soprano sax
• Sarah Murphy — silver, clarinet solo
• Jackson Taylor — silver, clarinet solo
• Dillon Bridgwater — silver, baritone solo
• Ethan Snyder — earned a spot at State but was unable to attend
