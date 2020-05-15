The Greentown Libraries are gradually reopening.
Currently the libraries are offering curbside service. As the libraries open further, the staff will follow recommendations outlined in Gov. Holcomb’s May 1 executive order, along with safety guidelines provided by the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Tentative plans for reopening to adult patrons are as follows:
- Week of Monday, May 18: Opening to public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Week of Monday, May 26: Possibly adding evening and Saturday hours
- Week of Monday, June 1: Possibly returning to full hours of operation
Per guidelines from the Department of Education and Eastern Howard Schools, students are not allowed on school or library grounds until July 1.
Virtual support groups for
dementia healthcare workers
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is adding two new virtual support groups in May. These groups are specifically for dementia caregivers who cannot visit their loved ones living in long-term care communities due to the pandemic and for front-line workers who are providing care to those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
These new virtual support groups are in addition to those available for all dementia caregivers.
“We know that family members whose loved ones are in long-term care communities have unique challenges and concerns as a result of this crisis, and healthcare workers are experiencing additional stress,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director.
All programs and support groups are freee and available online or by phone. Registration is required and available at alz.org/Indiana/helping_you or via the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
“The impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia doesn’t stop for a pandemic,” said Laskey. “Now more than ever, those affected by this disease need our support.”
