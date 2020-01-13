Chocolate Celebration coming on Feb. 7
The 18th annual Chocolate Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Kokomo’s First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington, at the corner of Lincoln and Washington.
This annual event is sponsored by J Edwards Fine Chocolates, and all proceeds benefit Samaritan Caregivers, giving help and hope to seniors aging in place.
Tickets are three for $10 with each ticket redeemable for one chocolate treat while supplies last.
Tickets are available now from the Samaritan Caregivers Office and J Edwards Fine Chocolates or during the event. There is no admission charge.
Visit www.samaritancaregivers.org for more information.
Master Gardener basic training set
A Purdue Master Gardener Basic Training will be offered to Howard County residents from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays starting March 3 and running until early June according to Mathias Ingle, extension educator with the Purdue Extension-Howard County.
The program will be offered at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch located on 1755 E. Center Road.
The Purdue Master Gardener program is designed to train volunteers to assist with horticultural education programs for Purdue Extension. Participants enter a specially designed training program in home horticulture. Upon completion of the training program, they are identified as Master Gardener interns. At that time, the volunteers are expected to extend the information in the areas of gardening and horticulture under the guidance of Purdue Extension to become certified Master Gardeners.
For more information, call 765-456-2313 or email rmingle@purdue.edu. You can also pre-register at bit.ly/2mr9DwG. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $155.
Leadership Kokomo Class celebrates graduation
Eighteen community leaders in business, industry, health care, city and township government, and education were honored recently as Leadership Kokomo celebrated the completion of its 37th edition of the leadership development program. The graduates were honored at a luncheon at the Elite Banquet & Conference Center also attended by their sponsors, LK alumni and other community leaders.
Members of Leadership Kokomo’s Class of 2019 and their sponsors include:
Josh Baker, Community First Bank of Indiana
Teresa Bell, Haynes International
Kathryn Jacks Brommeland, Ivy Tech Community College
Sandy Chapin, Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance
Alisha Davenport, Center Township of Howard County Trustee Office
Wryan Gibson, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Julie Armstrong-Huval, Indiana Wesleyan University
Ashley Meyers, Kokomo Howard County Public Library
Rebekah Monroe-Boley, Indiana University Kokomo
Caele Pemberton, United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties
Gabriel Rice
Katelynn Ritchey, Kokomo Housing Authority
Jason Swing, Syndicate Sales, Inc.
Elizabeth Titus, The City of Kokomo, Parks & Recreation Department
Kristi Upchurch
Katie Voorhis, Comfort Home Health
April Wheeldon, Bucheri, McCarty & Metz LLP
Jacquelyn Whobrey, Community Howard Regional Health
Leadership Kokomo is a cooperative effort of Ivy Tech Community College, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, and the City of Kokomo. In a year-long program, it aims to bring together a diverse group of existing and emerging community leaders to empower them to become resourceful stewards of the community.
For more information about LK, visit www.leadershipkokomo.org or contact director Carrie Giannakos at 765-252-5498, orcgiannakos@ivytech.edu .
‘Doing the Dream’ ticket deadline approaching
Jan. 16 is the deadline to reserve tickets is to Ivy Tech Community College’s annual “Doing the Dream” banquet featuring award-winning actor and best-selling author Hill Harper as keynote speaker.
The banquet is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St.
It’s part of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s 16th annual “Doing the Dream” programs honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Harper, who currently stars in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” will be drawing from his latest book, “Letters to an Incarcerated Brother,” which, he has said, he wrote “to offer encouragement, hope, and healing for inmates and their loved ones.”
Reservations for the banquet must be made by Jan. 16. Tickets are $50 for the dinner and presentation and can be reserved by visiting toivytech.edu/doingthedream or calling 765-252-5500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.