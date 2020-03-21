AndyMark, a local robotics-parts company, has created an e-commerce website to allow local companies to sell gift certificates to make some income during a county-mandated shutdown of all non-essential businesses.
The company created the online platform so patrons can purchase gift cards while the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions are in effect.
So far, Lucky Indian Cuisine and Tim Man Brewing have partnered with AndyMark, but the company said any business can reach out to have their gift cards added to the site by emailing andyb@andymark.com.
Customers can visit www.andymark.com/kokomo to purchase the gift cards.
AndyMark President Andy Baker said many small businesses in the city only have the ability to sell their gift cards over the phone or by walk-in service. He said with the travel advisory that took affect Friday, it’s important local companies support each other.
“We aren’t just a business in Kokomo,” Baker said. “Our staff lives here and eats in Kokomo as well. The thing we have that most of these companies need right now is the ability to sell things through e-commerce. Let’s use that to help others.”
Baker noted that he and his staff rotate through many local restaurants on a regular basis during lunch breaks. He said AndyMark has also partnered directly with Tin Man Brewing in past years to host and sponsor an annual combat robots competition, and to co-design several special beers.
AndyMark, which has more than 30 full-time employees selling components and building materials to customers involved in educational, competitive and hobbyist robotics, is working closely with the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce to promote the initiative.
That initiative comes after Howard County commissioners passed an emergency ordinance late Wednesday declaring a public health emergency exists due to COVID-19.
The ordinance took affect 5 p.m. Friday and ordered the closure of all “non-essential” businesses for at least two weeks. If someone or a business were to not follow the ordinance, they would be breaking the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.