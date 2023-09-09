In his 50-plus years of chaplain emergency services — including with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police — Kokomo resident John Murdoch has prayed with families who have lost loved ones and ministered to the brokenhearted whose lives have been turned upside down.
And last month, as a chaplain with the United States Air Force’s Auxiliary Civil Air Patrol, Murdoch found himself once again going where he felt God was leading him.
He landed on the island of Maui, Hawaii, on Aug. 14.
A week earlier on Aug. 8, wildfires had broken out throughout the area, specifically in the historic town of Lahaina, killing over 115 people, causing billions of dollars in damage and destroying over 3,000 structures, according to the Associated Press.
“The chaplain from the Maui Police Department put out a request and said he could use more chaplain help,” Murdoch told the Tribune during an interview last week. “One of our personnel captains was in the emergency operations center and heard that, so he contacted our chaplain department to see if the Civil Air Patrol had chaplains available.”
When he learned about the request, Murdoch said he didn’t hesitate for a moment.
And while he had seen the wildfires’ devastation on the news, nothing could have prepared him for what he actually saw when he got there.
“The biggest difference from watching it on television is actually standing there with the people,” he said,” just hearing the stories and seeing the emotional toll of that loss. But the reality is that on one side of the island, it’s business as usual. They’re out swimming and surfing and having fun.
“At the same time, they’re also keenly aware that fellow Hawaiians are suffering,” Murdoch added. “So that’s the big difference I think is just getting the context. If you look at one picture of something that survived the fire, you might think Maui was fine. But if you expand it, you get the real destruction.”
But the people of Maui are resilient, Murdoch noted, something he picked up on right away.
“They’re hurting,” he said. “We were able to get into three different tent cities that were set up for people and were able to take supplies up into the hillsides trying to find people that needed food and water. But while they were hurting, they were also so warm to us and just so grateful.”
It’s a gift from God, Murdoch noted, the ability to minister to individuals in the midst of their grief.
And in Maui, there was a lot of grief.
But in the week he was on the ground over there, Murdoch said he saw a lot of hope too.
“Number one thing to remember, every tragedy is different,” he said. “One lesson I’ve learned is to always go in with an open mind and an open heart. Don’t just take pad answers with you. Listen to them. People really want you to just listen to them, to their stories. They don’t want you to fix it. They just want to know that somebody wants to hear what they need to say.”
Murdoch said he hopes to make additional trips to Maui over the next few weeks, and he added that tragedies like the wildfires that broke out over there last month really show just how much life can change in the blink of an eye.
“Life is fragile,” he said. “It’s a vapor. You have no idea when it’s going to end. … Primarily, the biggest thing for me is that I know that God is good all the time. Some of the best counsel I’ve ever given is to just say nothing. It’s just holding someone’s hand and just being there. It’s about being hands, feet and heart of Jesus.
“But my message for Maui? … There’s beauty from ashes. There is life after tragedy. They’re working to a new normal, and the new normal will still hold in it the pain of the tragedy, but they will still be able to move forward through it. That’s true for anybody. So my prayer for Maui is that after this appropriate grieving, we start moving forward and start the rebuilding process. And unfortunately, that will just take some time.”
